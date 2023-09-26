Community news / Malaysia / Norway

Come to Norwegian Gala Dinner in Kuala Lumpur

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
Norwegian Seafood Dinner
Norwegian Seafood Dinner. Photo: Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur/Facebook

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur invites to Norwegian seafood gala dinner on 6 October, 2023.

“There are still available spots,” they write on their Facebook post. For RM 1000 per guest, or RM 10.000 per table, you can enjoy in an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet, alongside with wine, soft drinks and beer.

“This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the very best of what the Norwegian waters has to offer, as well as making new friends and maybe even a valuable business contact.”

If you wish to be a part, contact Ms. Woon from the Norwegian embassy on either phone +60 03 2171 000 or mail [email protected].

Source: Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Facebook

Related posts:

Nordic Ambassadors meets with Red Cross in Malaysia Malaysia and Norway discussed the next green development Ambassador Gunn Jorid Roset says Goodbye Kuala Lumpur Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur celebrates UN anniversary

About Sofie Rønnelund

Sofie Roennelund is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Sofie Rønnelund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *