On this day in 1930, Danish Christiani & Nielsen was established in Thailand



On 28 February 2021 the Royal Danish Embassy in Bangkok released historical memo, as part of 400 years relationship celebration, on this day 91 years ago:

28 February 1930: On this day one of the most prominent Danish construction and engineering companies in Thailand was established – Christiani & Nielsen.

Originally founded in Copenhagen in 1904 by Rudolf Christiani and Aage Nielsen, Christiani & Nielsen specialized in bridge construction, marine works and other reinforced concrete structures.

The company was a Danish pioneer in taking its expertise abroad and it established itself very early on in countries as far away as the Kingdom of Siam.

Christiani & Nielsen has contributed greatly to the large number of Danish construction and engineering landmarks found all over Bangkok today and is responsible for noticeable landmarks such as 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘆 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗞𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗼𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁, and the 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺.

In 1992, Christiani & Nielsen became fully Thai owned after completing a reverse takeover of its publicly listed Danish parent company. It was the first such transaction in Thai history

While Christiani & Nielsen is today history in Denmark, it remains an active engineering and construction company in Thailand with more than 5000 staff and workers and the company stands as a great example of commercial and historical collaboration between Denmark and Thailand.

