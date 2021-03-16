Ambassador Thorgaard and the team visited SKOV A/S Asia HQ in Bangkok

Denmark and Thailand have a long history of collaboration within agriculture and there is high demand for quality equipment and services from Denmark that can support the increasing production and demand for meat in Thailand and Asia.

The Royal Danish embassy in Bangkok released 15 March 2021 a note about the inspiring visit by Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard and Lene Mølsted Jensen, Minister-Counsellor, to the Danish company SKOV A/S, which is among the world leaders in climate and farm management for animal production, at their Asia HQ in Bangkok.

SKOV contributes to an efficient and sustainable global food production that deliver healthy food produced in respect to animal welfare. SKOV provides climate solutions, farm management and digital value chain services for animal production worldwide.

SKOV, who produces all their solutions in Glyngøre, Denmark, has been present in Thailand since 2009 with approximately 40 employees in the region today.

The embassy added in a statement. “Please pay attention to the insect on the wall. Without doubt an important growth area for sustainable protein production in the future.”