Ambassador Thorgaard visited Thai-Danish Dairy Farm

58 years ago, a technical cooperation project between the Thai and Danish Governments resulted in the creation of Thai Danish Dairy Farm. If the word “Denmark” is mentioned, Thai people will immediately associate with Thai-Denmark milk. It is one of the largest footprints Danes have made in Thailand among many other things.



The Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard was honored to visit the farm and discuss future Thai-Danish cooperation in dairy sector with Dairy Farming Promotion Organization of Thailand DPO. Accompanying the Ambassador was Mr. Chatri Moonstan, Senior Commercial Advisor and Lene Moelsted Jensen, Minister-Counsellor (Food, Agriculture and Fisheries).