Ambassador Thorgaard participated in the Opening Ceremony of the National Science and Technology Fair

On the 14th November 2020 the Danish Ambassador H.E. Jon Thorgaard participated in the Opening Ceremony of the National Science and Technology Fair. The National Science and Technology Fair is hosted 13-23 of November at Impact, Muang Thong Thani Exhibition Center.

After the Opening ceremony, Prof.DR. Anek Laothamatas, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and the Ambassador visited ‘LEGO Education’ booth. Here they met Ms. Nualwon Cha-Ume, the LEGO Education representative in Thailand and Deputy Managing Director of Gammaco (Thailand) Co., Ltd. who shared with the Ambassador how LEGO combines playing and learning.