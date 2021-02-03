Ambassador Thorgaard discussed Danish Technology and Green solutions with Danfoss Asia Pacific team

On 2 February 2021, Jon Thorgaard, Danish Ambassador to Thailand and Cambodia, together with Nils Robenhagen, Head of Trade, had a meeting with the Danfoss Asia Pacific team including Mr. Krisada Phetsuksiri, Head of Asia Pacific & India Region, Mr. Yuttakarn Boriboon, General Manager, at the Danish residence.

The Ambassador and Danfoss executives had a fruitful discussion on various areas of business opportunity and challenges.

The Royal Danish Embassy and Danfoss plan to work together in bringing Danish technology and green solutions to the Thai industries.