Ambassador Thorgaard attended the ’10th Celebration of Silk, Thai Silk Road to the World’ event

The Danish ambassador Jon Thorgaard attended the “10th Celebration of Silk, Thai Silk Road to the World” held at the Thai Royal Navy Convention Hall on Sunday 6 December 2020. Together with other Ambassadors, Deputies and representatives of over 100 Embassies showcasing the beautiful and unique designs of Thai Silk outfits. Thank you to the teachers and students team from Bangsaen Technical College for their excellent work in tailoring the Ambassador’s silk suit.

Click the link to view the event during the fashion show.