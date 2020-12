The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong invites members to join the virtual event: CHRISTMAS @ THE CHAMBER on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2020 (07:00 – 21:00)

First 20 minutes is especially directed to families with children but enjoyable for everyone.

First broadcast: 07.00 – 11.00 am

Second broadcast: 12.00 – 4.00 pm

Third broadcast: 7.00 – 11.00 pm

Celebrity guests, Quiz with prizes, Home delivered food from Frantzén’s Kitchen, Lucia and more.