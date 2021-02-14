Novo Nordisk team visited Danish embassy to discuss current healthcare challenges and collaborations

On 11 February 2021 the Royal Danish Embassy in Bangkok announced:

Trade relations between Denmark and Thailand have deep roots. The last 400 years have seen numerous establishments of Danish Companies, who have grown and thrived in Thailand.

Novo Nordisk is one of the leading Danish pharmaceutical companies that has extended its presence in Thailand since 1984. In close partnership with Thai authorities and ministries, Novo have contributed to several projects and initiatives within health and wellbeing in Thailand and stands as a strong example of how the two nations have collaborated on a commercial level.

Last week the management team from Novo Nordisk led by Mr. John Dawber, Vice President and General Manager, visited the Danish Embassy in Bangkok, to meet with Ambassador Jon Thorgaard for a discussion on current healthcare challenges and ways of collaboration between the Novo Nordisk and the Embassy on promoting the agenda of healthy living.