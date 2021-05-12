Government of Denmark is cultivating green energy partnership in Asia

The Danish government is actively working with 16 other countries to reduce emissions, writes the website “State of Green”.

The Danish Energy Agency is leading efforts across Danish representations in countries such as Vietnam, India, Indonesia, China, Germany, Egypt, and South Korea. The 16 countries together account for more than 60% of global CO2 emissions.

Inspired by the Danish Model, Vietnam has drafted a national Power Development Plan for the period 2020 to 2030 with an aim to achieve 30% of renewable energy in electricity supply by 2030 and thereby contributes to the achievement of the country’s emission reduction target.

By sharing the accumulated Danish knowledge, experience and solutions with the rest of the world, State of Green seeks to stimulate debate, spur partnerships and inspire others. We believe that through collaboration and dialogue, we can accelerate the global green transition together.

