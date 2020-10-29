Design, International relations, Singapore, Sweden, Technology

Goodbye Kansas Studios won Swedish government’s export prize for the cultural and creative industries

by  •  • 0 Comments


The Embassy of Sweden in Singapore published on 26 October 2020 a Note of Congratulations to Goodbye Kansas Studios for winning the Swedish government’s export prize for the cultural and creative industries.

Why Goodbye Kansas received the prize:

“With effects that push the boundaries of imagination and what’s technically possible, Goodbye Kansas Studios has impressed the international animation, gaming and special effects industries. In just a few years, the company has become Sweden’s largest provider of visual storytelling, computer-generated animations and motion capture for films and games. Excellent craftsmanship and innovation characterise the company whose headquarters in Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm attract talents from all over the world.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *