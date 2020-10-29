Goodbye Kansas Studios won Swedish government’s export prize for the cultural and creative industries



The Embassy of Sweden in Singapore published on 26 October 2020 a Note of Congratulations to Goodbye Kansas Studios for winning the Swedish government’s export prize for the cultural and creative industries.

Why Goodbye Kansas received the prize:

“With effects that push the boundaries of imagination and what’s technically possible, Goodbye Kansas Studios has impressed the international animation, gaming and special effects industries. In just a few years, the company has become Sweden’s largest provider of visual storytelling, computer-generated animations and motion capture for films and games. Excellent craftsmanship and innovation characterise the company whose headquarters in Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm attract talents from all over the world.”