‘Anna of the North’ performed in the Philippines

Norwegian singer and songwriter Anna Lotterud, also known as Anna of the North, performed for her first time in the Philippines on 29 September, 2023.

Her music is often described as ‘intricate, soul-crushing electronic pop,’ and so far the young woman has released three albums and an EP. In September, she went on tour to perform songs from her most recent album “Crazy Life.” One of those performances were in Manila, PH.

“I’m hoping that my first time in the Philippines will be a great success,” Anna said.

“I can’t wait to try even Filipino food. There’s so much interesting stuff to see and food to taste. We will have a lot of fun. I’m just super excited to play for Filipinos and show everybody a good moment,” the Norwegian singer said in an interview.

Previously she has worked with some big international artists like Dua Lipa, Tyler the Creator, Rex Orange County, Steve Lacy, Snake Hips and Alina Baraz. Her two most streamed hits are “Lover” and “Dream Girl.”

And like many of those artists, she also chose a stage name over her real one – but there’s a good reason for that. First of all, ‘Lotterud’ might be difficult for people to pronounce. But she also wanted to pay tribute to her home country, Norway.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t know much about Norway. It’s not a city in Sweden. To some extent, when I started, people had their eyes on Norway and started slowly looking at Norway. That made me probably more interesting,” she said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Source: ABS-CBN