Another overstayed tourist arrested on Koh Samui in Thailand

A 74 year-old British tourist, Dennis Robert Desmond was arrested for overstaying his visa for 38 days in Koh Samui, Surat Thani province on Wednesday, 21 December 2022.

According to The Phuket Express, the tourist’s reasons for overstaying were unclear.

He was brought from a hotel in Koh Samui’s BoPhut sub-district to the police station to acknowledge the charges.

Previously, a Norwegian man, Jan Banan Thalmann was also arrested on Koh Samui for the same accusation.

Source: https://thephuketexpress.com/2022/12/21/74-year-old-british-man-arrested-on-samui-island-for-38-days-of-overstay/