General news / Norway / Thailand

Another overstayed tourist arrested on Koh Samui in Thailand

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by The Phuket Express.

A 74 year-old British tourist, Dennis Robert Desmond was arrested for overstaying his visa for 38 days in Koh Samui, Surat Thani province on Wednesday, 21 December 2022.

According to The Phuket Express, the tourist’s reasons for overstaying were unclear.

He was brought from a hotel in Koh Samui’s BoPhut sub-district to the police station to acknowledge the charges.

Previously, a Norwegian man, Jan Banan Thalmann was also arrested on Koh Samui for the same accusation.

Source: https://thephuketexpress.com/2022/12/21/74-year-old-british-man-arrested-on-samui-island-for-38-days-of-overstay/

Related posts:

Overstayed Norwegian arrested on Koh Samui karon police phuketNorwegian man charged with manslaughter in Phuket philippine market bombingSwedish man arrested for bombing public market in Philippines Taking a break from the Singaporean concrete jungle … in the jungle

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *