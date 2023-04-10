A group of men arrested in Chiang Mai for attacking Swedish tourist

Three men of Tai Yai ethnicity (an ethnic group from Shan state in Myanmar) were arrested on Sunday, 9 April 2023, in Chiang Mai for attacking a Swedish tourist last week.

According to The Thaiger, the tourist was brutally attacked by the gang after he tried to stop them from harassing a waitress at a karaoke bar. The news reported that his gold necklace was also stolen.

A relative of the victim’s girlfriend posted on Facebook that apart from that, her uncle, Mr. Boonlue, who was trying to break up the fight, was majorly injured as well.

Currently, the police are collecting evidence to present to Chiang Mai Provincial Court to issue further arrest warrants to catch all of the case’s suspects.

