Arrivals of European tourists in Vietnam grow fastest in July

The graph of foreign tourist number to Vietnam from March 2022 to July 2023 captured from the VN Express.

The numbers of European tourists have grown at the fastest rate, approximately 27%, in July 2023 following the Vietnamese government’s decision to extend visa validity up to 90 days.

Vietnam received the highest numbers of foreign tourists this month since the country’s reopening after the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year.

According to the VN Express, more European and American tourists are planning to spend their holidays in Vietnam.

However, Vietnam’s visa exemption list only extends to seven EU member countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland.

Hence, the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham Vietnam) previously submitted a letter to Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, proposing all 27 EU member countries to be included in the list, citing advantages for the Asian country’s economic growth.

At present, there are no updates on what is likely to be decided by the Vietnamese government related to the proposal.

Source: https://e.vnexpress.net/news/travel/foreign-visitor-numbers-highest-in-july-since-post-covid-reopening-4634955.html

