Meet Student Assistant Amanda Yasmin Lam from the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore

Amanda Yasmin Lam joined the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore in May 2021 as a Student Assistant to the Trade Council and Public Diplomacy Department. Before she heads back to Europe to study a semester at the University of Vienna soon, the Embassy shares a little background information about Amanda Yasmin Lam and what her role entails.

The Embassy explains that in her role, Amanda Yasmin Lam helps compile market research and market intelligence to assist Danish companies to navigate the business and political landscape in Singapore – and sometimes the wider Southeast Asia region as well. Amanda also supports the embassy’s public diplomacy work and communication activities.

Amanda Yasmin Lam is a double major in Political Science and Finance at Singapore Management University. Following her graduation in May 2023, she is driven to find her impact within the sphere of international affairs and development, especially where sustainability and public policy coincide with business.