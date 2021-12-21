Norwegian football manager and former player to lead Hong Kong’s footballers

The Norwegian football manager and former player Jörn Andersen were recently named as the new manager of Hong Kong’s football team in a statement by Hong Kong Football Association.

Jörn Andersen is taking over the position from Finnish Mixu Paatelainen and his first task will be to prepare the team for June’s qualifiers for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China.

Jörn Andersen has played professional football in Norway and Switzerland and as a striker for Bundesliga teams Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburg. He has extensive experience as a coach as well and before coming to Hong Kong he led the North Korean national team.

The Hong Kong Football Association is happy to welcome the 58-year-old Norwegian. “We extend a warm welcome to Jörn,” HKFA chief executive Joaquin Tam said. “With his football background in Europe and practical experience in Asia, we are confident that he would be able to inject new elements, help our players fully achieve their potentials, as well as improve our quality and performance.

“His experience in scouting and grooming young players also aligns with our vision to train up young talents for the future development of Hong Kong football,” Joaquin Tam added.