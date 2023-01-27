Denmark in Singapore commemorates liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and Swedish supported civil actions of resistance

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore has reminded us that today, on 27 January, it is the International Holocaust Remembrance Day which marks the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945.

On this day, Denmark and the rest of the world commemorates the six million Jewish victims of Holocaust and other genocides.

Today also marks the 80th anniversary of the evacuation of nearly 7.000 Danish Jews.

In October 1943, the Danish Resistance Movement and Danish citizens rescued the majority of the Danish Jews who German leader, Adolf Hitler, had ordered deported into Nazi concentration camps.

The Danish Jews were sailed to safety in nearby neutral Sweden, while 500 were caught during the escape and sent to Theresienstadt Concentration Camp.

The rescue is considered one of the largest actions of collective resistance to aggression in the countries under German occupation in the years of Second World War. Over 99% of the Danish Jewish population survived the Holocaust as a result of the rescue mission.

The Embassy tributes all victims of the Holocaust and urges the world to continue to work together in creating a world where we protect the facts and the mindset of humanity.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DKembassySG