Vietjet offers family fun fares

Thai Vietjet encourages travelers to embark on family holidays by offering bargain deals during its ‘Family Fun Month’, until August 17. The promotion presents special fares starting from THB1,688 (including taxes and fees).

The promotional fares are valid for bookings from August 7 and the deal ends at midnight on August 17. The travel period runs from September 1, 2023 to March 27, 2024 (excluding public holidays).

Bookings are to be made at www.vietjetair.com or through other authorized travel agents.

The special promotional tickets apply to Thai Vietjet’s entire international network from Bangkok to Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Japan, Taipei and domestic destinations.

Thai Vietjet currently operates flights to 10 domestic routes. These includes: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani.

Source: ttrweekly.com