DCCC welcome new members Arla Foods Ingredients and Nordic Friends 

In its February newsletter, the Danish Chamber of Commerce China welcomed its two new members, Arla Foods Ingredients and Nordic Friends.

The Chamber writes that Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S is a subsidiary of Arla Foods, a global dairy cooperative owned by dairy farmers in six countries.

Arla Foods Ingredients is a leading whey ingredient supplier for early life nutrition, baking, dairy, medical applications, and sports nutrition known for having the industry’s highest levels of quality, innovation, and food safety.

About Nordic Friends, the Chamber writes that the agency is based both in the Nordic and in China and aims to create and sustain growth for global brands and organizations by combining modern content marketing, communications, and digital sales practices.

Nordic Friends can help companies build an integrated marketing, sales & communications strategy for the Chinese market with brand solutions, customer acquisition, digital sales, loyalty marketing, PR, and communications across all channels.

