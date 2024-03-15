International relations / Sweden / Vietnam

New Swedish ambassador to Vietnam

by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

The Swedish government has appointed Johan Ndisi to be the new Swedish ambassador to Vietnam. He will start in the new position in Hanoi in autumn 2024. Johan Ndisi is currently and head of authority for the embassy in Kabul, whose operations are currently run in Stockholm.

Previously he has been the Swedish ambassador to Albania in Tirana and served at the embassy in Harare in Zimbabwe and at Sweden’s EU representation in Brussels. Furthermore he has been deputy head of the Africa Unit and of the Communications Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The current Swedish ambassador to Vietnam, Ann Måwe, has had the job since 2019.

Source: regeringen.se

Ambassador Måwe on how Sweden's renewable energy helps economy growth

