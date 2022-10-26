Asian markets to prompt Carlsberg’s sales growth

Growth numbers for the Asian markets are the driving force of Danish brewer Carlsberg’s sales numbers for the quarterly financial accounts. Conversably, the brewer’s growth numbers for Western Europe will come to a halt as corona lockdowns are history.

Danish Sydbank analysist Per Fogh said he expected an estimated growth increase this quarter of 6,5% mainly driven by a re-opening and normalization in Laos, Vietnam and Malaysia otherwise affected by corona lockdowns in the corresponding quarter last year.

As most restaurants and bars were open in the third quarter last year, the picture looks different for Carlsberg’s largest region, Western Europe, where Per Fogh anticipates a growth increase of 2,3% forced by a general growth of especially the market in UK which will continue its rise.

Prompted by the Southern European countries, Per Fogh awaits an improvement in growth volume although Ukraine is not included. Here, an estimated setback in growth of 2,1% is expected.

