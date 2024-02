The Danish brewery Carlsberg wants to focus on the expanding market in Asia, specifically in China, Vietnam and India in their 2027 plan. The company wants to accelerate their growth with 4-6 % of their turnover, compared with 3-5%, which was the earlier goal.

According to Carlsberg, the company will also focus on Beyond Beer, meaning cider, seltzers and alcohol free beer. Furthermore, the brewery wishes to better the systems and processes in place.

Source: fodevarewatch.dk