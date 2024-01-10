Carlsberg to brew Sapporo beer in Malaysia

Danish Carlsberg secured a licensing agreement with Japanese Sapporo Brewery to distribute Sapporo Premium Beer in Southeast Asia last year. Now, Carlsberg’s Malaysia unit has further secured the license agreement to brew the beer in their facilities in Malaysia. The extension of the previous agreement was effective from January 1, 2024.

The five-year deal includes an automatic renewal option. Additionally, Carlsberg Singapore gains distribution rights for Sapporo Premium Beer in Singapore under a similar five-year agreement.

Despite high alcohol taxes, both Malaysia and Singapore exhibit growing beer markets. Carlsberg’s move aligns with a 2022 announcement of a significant investment in the Shah Alam brewery in Malaysia, reflecting the country’s status as a key growth driver for the company in Asia.

