Business in Asia / Denmark / Food & Beverage / Malaysia

Carlsberg to brew Sapporo beer in Malaysia

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Danish Carlsberg secured a licensing agreement with Japanese Sapporo Brewery to distribute Sapporo Premium Beer in Southeast Asia last year. Now, Carlsberg’s Malaysia unit has further secured the license agreement to brew the beer in their facilities in Malaysia. The extension of the previous agreement was effective from January 1, 2024.

The five-year deal includes an automatic renewal option. Additionally, Carlsberg Singapore gains distribution rights for Sapporo Premium Beer in Singapore under a similar five-year agreement.

Despite high alcohol taxes, both Malaysia and Singapore exhibit growing beer markets. Carlsberg’s move aligns with a 2022 announcement of a significant investment in the Shah Alam brewery in Malaysia, reflecting the country’s status as a key growth driver for the company in Asia.

Source: thedrinksbusiness.com

Related posts:

Special edition Carlsberg cans evokes a sense of pride in Malaysia’s Sabah community Carlsberg Malaysia’s Marketing Director promoted to head of Carlsberg Singapore Carlsberg Malaysia welcomes new marketing director Sapporo and Carlsberg team up in Southeast Asia

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *