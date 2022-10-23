Community news / Denmark / Malaysia

DanCham in Malaysia celebrated its 30th anniversary

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
DanCham celebrated its 30th anniversary and recognized long term members. Photo: Malaysian Danish Business Council.

The Malaysian Danish Business Council (DanCham) celebrated its 30th anniversary on 19 October with DanCham members, European Chamber members and other invited guests.

The celebration was hosted by DanCham’s supporting member Carlsberg at which five members of the Council – Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd itself, GRUNDFOS Pumps Sdn Bhd, Maersk Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Novozymes Malaysia Sdn Bhd and T.B.M.-Deric Teng – were awarded Certificates of Recognition for being supporting members since the Council’s inception.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/danishcouncil/?eid=ARBI93hOkA3t7FUwRpQfXOqBl_h2z-M8exkjz92Y5BvMC0GRriF-Si4p8fqZqFUaZs11kQTTWtK_Zr5d

