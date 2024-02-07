AstraZeneca Indonesia voted as best workplace once again

AstraZeneca Indonesia -the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company – has been chosen as the Best Place to Work in Indonesia for the second year in a row. According to an internal survey, 91% of the workers deemed the workplace a great place to work compared to in average 71% for other Indonesian company.

The company was evaluated based on different parameters that were deemed to be essential for a good working environment. The learning opportunities offered, the competitive benefits, high-level mentoring, career training, advancement opportunities and giving back to the community were among the factors appreciated by the employees.

Each year the Best Places to Work assesses the different local and multinational companies in Indonesia to choose the workplace of the year.

The company AstraZeneca received a lot of international attention in 2020, when they produced the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19.

Source: zawya.com