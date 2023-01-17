Novo Nordisk awarded world’s Best Place to Work

Danish medical- and biotech media, Medwatch, reports the yearly assessment “Best Places to Work”, conducted by the consultant- and analysis bureau of the same name, has presented the world’s 20 best work places in 2022 of which Danish pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk, takes first place.

In a statement released by Best Places to Work, the 20 chosen companies have each managed to created differentiated employee experiences and inclusive environments leading to stronger, more sustainable results.

– These companies knows how to build an competitive advantage despite potential barriers including company size, geographical dispersal and industry characteristics, Best Places to Work said.

For may years, Novo Nordisk has made it one of its core values to focus on creating a work place which is attractive and economically strong. In 2021, Novo’s revenue reached 141 billion DKR which positively affects its Danish employees at the Bagsværd-headquarters and the additional divisions in Søborg, Måløv, Kalundborg, Gentofte and Hillerød.

According to Sune Bang, Communication Counselor, the overall purpose of the company’s business model is an important feature of a work place today and right from the beginning, Novo Nordisk’s purpose has been to be respectable. Sune points to the Nobel Price Winner, August Krogh, who wanted to save his wife suffering from diabetes and started the production of insulin in Denmark leading to the establishment of the Nordic Insulin Laboratory.

Long before any other company, Novo Nordisk has enforced programmes favouring its employees, reduced its climate footprint and worked intensively with “work place design” aiming at improving the mental and physical wellbeing of the employees.

Sune Bang further states attracting a qualified work force is central in a competitive business climate at which Novo Nordisk has a strong position. This is especially important among so-called Millenials – people born between 1980-1995 and therefore, in 2023, are between 28 and 43 years of age – who will dominate the work force by 75% and for whom “meaningful” work has incredible value.

Of the 20 best places to work, Japanese pharmaceutical company, Takeda, takes second place, British-Swedish biotech company, AstraZeneca takes fourth and Swiss healthcare company, Roche takes seventeenth.

Novo Nordisk was the first ever company to introduce the triple bottom line – people, planet and profit – acknowledging the company’s need to make money, but also its obligation to consider climate, environment and humans.

