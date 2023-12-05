Business in Asia / Healthcare / Hong Kong / Sweden

AstraZeneca to build R&D center in Hong Kong

AstraZeneca, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant, is building a research and development center in Hong Kong. The new center will be focusing on cell and gene therapy drugs. Set to be completed by end-2024, it will be the first such center for a top-ten pharmaceutical company in Hong Kong.

With an initial workforce of 100 employees, AstraZeneca aims to explore treatments for autoimmune diseases, oncology, and rare diseases.

The move aligns with a broader initiative involving over 30 companies investing approximately US$4 billion in Hong Kong. It aligns with the Hong Kong government’s campaign ‘Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises’ that was launched earlier this year.

Source: bioprocessintl.com

