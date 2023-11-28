AstraZeneca makes deal with Chinese biotech Usynova

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca has made a deal with Chinese biotech Usynova. The Chinese company announced a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca for the clinical-stage small molecule KRASG12D inhibitor UA022. Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will gain exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize UA022.

As per the agreement, Usynova will receive an upfront payment of $24 million, with a potential milestone payment of up to $395 million for development and commercialization, and royalties. The move puts AstraZeneca in competition with various developers targeting G12D mutations.

AstraZeneca’s interest in KRAS dates back to 2012, and the recent deal aligns with the company’s strategy of collaborating with Chinese partners, following agreements with Eccogene, LaNova Medicines, and KYM Biosciences this year.

Source: fiercebiotech.com