Ambassadors pay tribute to Vietnamese street workers



Ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration (also known as Tet Festival) the Norwegian ambassador among others released a video paying tribute to all the Vietnamese street workers – from sanitation staff to street vendors – who play a vital role in the functioning of big cities. In this video they underline the importance of the Vietnamese street workers. They want to set focus on the vital role these people play in the success of the celebration.

The other ambassadors were the ambassadors from Switzerland and Canada.

To recognize the value of the workers before the Tet Festival makes perfect sense, because the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration has a special focus on gratefulness, celebration and thanksgiving.

