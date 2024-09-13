Back in bustling Bangkok and happy to be home.

After almost three months in Sweden and two bad colds, I was more than happy to board the Finnair flight and return home to Bangkok.

I arrived very early in the morning on August 31st. This was the date when “The Thai Silk Way” event was going to take place in Bangkok. This year was the 13th celebration of silk, “The Thai Silk Road to The World” 2024.

This event started as an Honor to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, also known as the “Queen of Silk”. In year 2022, it was the 12th annual celebration to commemorate Her Majesty’s 90th birthday. No silk events took place during covid.

This is a huge fashion show where most countries participate and normally there are some ambassadors or other staff from the embassies who enter the catwalk.

This is the opportunity for international designers, hand in hand with domestic Thai designers, get to present their silk designs.

This year Sweden was represented by Mrs. Anna Maria Oltorp, head of Development Cooperation Section, Regional Asia and the Pacific at the Swedish embassy/Bangkok. Anna Maria knew that I have been walking the European catwalks for twenty-five years, so she kindly asked me for some advice which I happily shared with her.

This fashion show is a huge event and requires a minuscule organization as there are many participants both on the stage and of course, behind the stage as well as a very big audience.

Sweden was cooperating with some students from the Nakhon Pathom Rajabhat University under guidance of several professors; Dr. Keangkard Tonthongkam, Aj. Nupong Phusri, Dr. Benjawan Plengkham, Pariyatassika Pratoomwan and Warattaya Thanatechaphak.

This year 93 embassies participated. Unfortunately, the Danish and Norwegian embassies were missing, but Finland was represented by the charming Miika Tomi and his cute little son Henrik. There were quite many children involved this year and they all did such a good job.

This great show is kind of a yearly highlight. The show takes place at the Royal Navy Auditorium, a very beautiful place located by the river and opposite the Palace.

As I arrived to Bangkok the same morning very early, I more or less had to go directly to the place to be with Anna Maria and later on her colleagues Lina Eidmark and Sara Öberg also came to support Anna Maria.

It was a charged atmosphere both behind the stage and in the huge convention room. Many guests had adopted the theme wearing traditional Thai costumes, light blue outfits or national costumes.

Of course, I kept my fingers crossed for the two Nordic countries and the models were doing very well. I also kept an open eye on the Swiss ambassador, who was dressed in a very Swiss costume and arriving on a bike, a fun feature.

I was happy to see Sweden participate this year and I can only say, if Anna Maria would once change her profession, she might think about becoming a model, as she nailed it.

Bravo Sweden and Finland!

What else has been happening in Bangkok during my time away?

The legendary Stable Lodge on Sukhumvit Soi 8, known for its Danish “Smörrebröd” (opened sandwiches) among many other typical Nordic dishes, has a new Food & Beverage manager, the Swede Nick Sahl.

Since Nick took over in mid-June, we have seen a lot about Stable Lodge on e.g., Facebook. Nick is a very passionate guy who loves food and challenges.

Nick was born in Eskilstuna/Sweden and he has always been a man with many irons in the fire, both in Sweden and Thailand. He has been working at Cajutan/Thailand Restaurant, as well as for a Swedish construction company, Byggbolaget AB Sweden. Originally, he studied Food & Beverage at Yrkesakademin in Sweden.

Nick has three children and nowadays you can follow him on Facebook and seeing him taking his youngest son on a culinary journey. Both father and son seem to really enjoy a good and well-prepared meal.

There are several Scandinavian groups that use to meet at Stable Lodge for cozy gatherings. The hotel has 41 air-conditioned rooms with minibars and wifi, an outdoor pool and a poolside bar. The location is ideal, close to the shopping mall Terminal 21 and near the BTS station Nana and MRT Asoke. And Soi 8 is a busy soi with many restaurants and bars.

As the new manager in charge, Nick has a few things he would like to improve concerning the hotel and restaurant, but it’s coming he says with a smile. He is creating new menus with net prices; the popular Sala will have a makeover and the equipment around the pool will all be new and inviting.

The hotel was established in 1991 so it has a few years on the neck. Of course, there are not only Danish dishes on the menu, you will also find delicious Thai dishes and other European, popular dishes.

As the hotel has new opening hours, so why not come and enjoy your morning coffee or tea as early as 7 am or finish your evening with a night cap, order before 11.30 pm? To sit in the garden, overlooking the pool and all green plants, it’s like visit an oasis in the middle of the noisy, bustling Bangkok.

Happy hours prices are offered until 7 pm.

Asking Nick about his future vision for Stable Lodge, he smiles and says;

“After all my years and adventures running Thai restaurants in Sweden and even a Food Truck, I will now settle down here and put all my heart and energy into Stable Lodge. I know this will become THE PLACE in the near future, not only for Scandinavians. I want to share my new “foster child” with the whole world, making it a better place for you and me and all nationalities, living in Bangkok or just visiting”.

“I’m here to stay now” he seriously points out. It’s very easy to believe him as he is convincing.

Let us wish him good luck and let’s meet at Stable Lodge next time.