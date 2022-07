Book: Det Kongelige Siamesiske Provinsgendarmeri og dets danske Officerer

Det Kongelige Siamesiske Provinsgendarmeri og dets danske Officerer

สำนักงานตำรวจภูธรและเจ้าหน้าที่เดนมาร์ก

The Royal Siamese Gendarmerie, Thailand’s provincial military police force was established in 1897 by the Danish Major Gustav Schau. In this book written in Danish language by one of its prominent officers, Major Erik Seidenfaden, tells the story of the Gendarmerie and portrays its many Danish officers.

It took 50 years after it was written before it is now finally published, edited by Peder Jorgensen. Language: Danish.