Team Finland on the Nordic Green Run 2022

The Nordic Green Run is awaited in anticipation by many expats each year, where they get a chance to compete in a friendly race against one another.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Singapore, Team Finland was hailed this year as putting forth an amazing performance in the race, having walked an impressive 3,651 kilometers! The Finnish Embassy wanted to thank the participants of Nordic Green Run 2022 for their efforts and chose a few winners who received Finland-themed prizes as a thank you.

Said the Finnish embassy, “We were also very happy to invite them to our office and have a chat with them.”

To read more about their interesting conversations and to feel inspired to take part yourself next time, follow the story here.

Source: Embassy of Finland, Singapore