Community news / Finland / Singapore

Team Finland on the Nordic Green Run 2022

- by Jaqueline Deeon - Leave a Comment
People running in Singapore

The Nordic Green Run is awaited in anticipation by many expats each year, where they get a chance to compete in a friendly race against one another.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Singapore, Team Finland was hailed this year as putting forth an amazing performance in the race, having walked an impressive 3,651 kilometers! The Finnish Embassy wanted to thank the participants of Nordic Green Run 2022 for their efforts and chose a few winners who received Finland-themed prizes as a thank you.

First photo: Foong Chu Weng and our Innovation and Trade Counsellor Riku Mäkelä
Second photo: Team Finland’s top runner Teo Yu Rong

Said the Finnish embassy, “We were also very happy to invite them to our office and have a chat with them.”

Related Posts:

To read more about their interesting conversations and to feel inspired to take part yourself next time, follow the story here.

Source: Embassy of Finland, Singapore

About Jaqueline Deeon

ScandAsia Journalist • Scandinavian Publishing Co., Ltd. • Thailand

View all posts by Jaqueline Deeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.