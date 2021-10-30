Experts and officials gathered for the Finland-China Smart Aged Care Matchmaking Event

Leading experts, officials, and industry representatives from the aged care sector of Finland and China gathered on 27 October at a Hybrid Matchmaking Event at the Residence of the Consul General of Finland in Shanghai to share their insights, knowledge, experiences, and best practices.

Earlier this month, President Xi emphasized the importance of building a senior-friendly society in China. Moreover, Premier Li advised on creating a social model supporting the integration of healthcare services and care for the senior population.

The Finland-China Smart Aged Care Matchmaking Event was organized by Business Finland China together with the Smart Life Finland program and was a part of the Business Finland event series that started with Finland-China Joint Innovation Calls 2021 Launch in June 2021.

The event promoted and encouraged collaborations and actions towards achieving these goals, at the same time exploring the bilateral business, research collaborations and further supporting the development of smart aged care in China.

Source: Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai