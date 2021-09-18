Business Sweden is looking for a new Country Manager/Trade Commissioner in Malaysia

Business Sweden is looking for a new Country Manager/Trade Commissioner to head up the office and to be part of growing their footprint and presence in Malaysia.

Business Sweden has been active in Malaysia since 2005 and today has a fantastic team of five employees in place.

Malaysia has for long been one of Sweden’s most important trading partners in Southeast Asia. Large investments aimed at increasing productivity in the private sector, have created opportunities for Swedish solutions and know-how.

“With economic growth of 5 percent annually, the economy is expected to continue its positive trajectory. We see great potential for Business Sweden in Malaysia and this is a great opportunity to develop your career in a truly inspiring market and the wider region,” the organization writes.

Read more about the position here