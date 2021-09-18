Customers can add items to shopping list ahead of IKEA Philippines’s online store launch  

The Swedish furniture giant IKEA is opening the world’s largest IKEA store which will also be the Philippines’ first IKEA store in the fourth quarter of this year. IKEA Philippines e-commerce store is however set to go live ahead of time and is already allowing customers the option to add items to their “shopping list” ahead of the launch.

IKEA Philippines country manager Georg Platzer told ABS-CBN News that the IKEA team is preparing operation readiness for e-commerce but added that a date for when the online shop will go live is not confirmed yet.

Despite delays caused by the pandemic, IKEA’s products have been arriving in the Philippines and the five-floor, 65.000 square meter floor area is almost complete.

An official opening date has yet to ne announced.