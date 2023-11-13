Cambodia / General news / Sweden

Cambodia affirms intentions to address plastic usage issues

Green Groups youth organize environmental events and outreach to educate their peers. USAID Cambodia Green Future Activity. Photo via Khmer Times.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment affirmed its intentions to address plastic usage issues in the country, collaborating with international partners such as Sweden, Japan, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The ministry recently made a partnership deal with the Food Organization and UNDP in Siem Reap as a commitment to come up with solutions to reduce plastic usage.

A joint statement on a plastic-free partnership was signed between Minister Eang Sophalleth from Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment and Alissar Chaker, the resident representative of UNDP.

It also looked forward to working with the younger environmentalists’ community and welcomed inputs from all related-stakeholders because it believed environmental protection was a shared responsibility.

“Suggestions made by young people are not disregarded; on the contrary, they are considered with due seriousness,” Khmer Times highlighted in its report on behalf of the ministry.

Source: Khmer Times

