Sign up for “Share The Road With Her” to fight violence against women in Philippines

The sixth edition of “Share The Road With Her” cycling campaign in fighting violence against women (VAW) in the Philippines will be launched on 25 November 2023 in Quezon City.

It is an 18-day campaign supported by Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines, Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium in Manila, Embassy of the Netherlands in the Philippines, the German Embassy in Manila, SheDecides Philippines, Filipino Freethinkers, Pinay Bike Commuter, Break The Cycle Philippines, Bikers United Movement, Quezon City Government, Quezon City Gender and Development Council, Green Transport Office – DPOS.

Anyone who is in good physical health and determined to fight for a more inclusive society can sign up to join the event.

Sign up here to ”Move With Us” toward a VAW-Free Philippines.

