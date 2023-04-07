Cambodia / International relations / Singapore

Cambodia cooperates with Singapore in becoming major exporter of green energy

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Cambodia has committed to adopt practices in green energy transition to reduce greenhouse emissions as well as aim to become a major exporter of clean energy in the region.

The country is currently cooperating with Singapore and submitted its long-term strategy plans including the Power Development Masterplan and the National Energy Efficiency Policy for carbon neutrality to the United Nations.

At the commercial negotiation stage, the Cambodia-Singapore deal would see Singapore importing 1 GW of renewable energy annually from Cambodia, making up a quarter of their low-carbon electricity imports by 2035.

“Cambodia’s unwavering dedication to a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable development path will inspire others to join us in the global effort towards a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous future,” said Minister of Environment Say Sam Al in a press release.

The deal would contribute to Cambodia’s positive impact on the world and solidify its position as a leader in the clean energy industry in the region and help solve the world’s climate crisis.

Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/cambodia-takes-bold-steps-in-energy-efficiency-leadership-paving-the-way-for-major-renewable-energy-deal-with-singapore-301789501.html

Related posts:

finnish swedish norwegian danish ambassadors indonesiaNordic ambassadors call for green energy in Indonesia Danish environmental minister visited China from 25-29 November to discussed green solutions and strengthen bilateral relationships SNAP continues to work on its battery energy storage system in the Philippines Norway to support the Philippines in renewable energy development

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *