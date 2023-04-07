Cambodia cooperates with Singapore in becoming major exporter of green energy

Cambodia has committed to adopt practices in green energy transition to reduce greenhouse emissions as well as aim to become a major exporter of clean energy in the region.

The country is currently cooperating with Singapore and submitted its long-term strategy plans including the Power Development Masterplan and the National Energy Efficiency Policy for carbon neutrality to the United Nations.

At the commercial negotiation stage, the Cambodia-Singapore deal would see Singapore importing 1 GW of renewable energy annually from Cambodia, making up a quarter of their low-carbon electricity imports by 2035.

“Cambodia’s unwavering dedication to a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable development path will inspire others to join us in the global effort towards a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous future,” said Minister of Environment Say Sam Al in a press release.

The deal would contribute to Cambodia’s positive impact on the world and solidify its position as a leader in the clean energy industry in the region and help solve the world’s climate crisis.

Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/cambodia-takes-bold-steps-in-energy-efficiency-leadership-paving-the-way-for-major-renewable-energy-deal-with-singapore-301789501.html