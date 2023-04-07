China / Community news / Denmark

Train about HR Cost Control with Danish Chamber of Commerce in China

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China (DCCC) invites interested participants to join an online training “Manpower Cost Analysis and Control” which will be organized on 10-11 May 2023 from 9 AM to 4 PM (China Time).

This course is a summary of common HR cost control methods, tools, and templates used in practice and has been developed with a large number of practical examples.

It is hoped that this course will enable participants to quickly learn the methodology, tools, and considerations of HR cost control.

The trainer of this course is Zhiyang Song, certified from Eddic Training Center. Please note that it will be held in Chinese.

For joining, please register here.

Related posts:

DCCC invites to “Danish Summer Night” 2021 at the Embassy of Denmark in Beijing  DCCC Board’s Corner with reflections on China’s decision to limit children’s screen time Join the International Women’s Day Interchamber Mixer in Shanghai Learn more about manufacturing in China

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *