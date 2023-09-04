General news / Sweden

Several detained in Sweden after yet another Quran burning

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Swedish police have arrested two and detained 10 people in Malmö on Sunday, September 3. The arrests happened after a violent riot during a protest involving the burning of the Quran. The burning is the latest incident among protests which have sparked outrage across Muslim nations.

The rally was organized by Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, who initiated a similar event in Stockholm back in July.

“Spectators showed emotions after the organizer burned the writings,” the police said in a statement about the arrests. Around ten people were arrested for disturbing public order and two others were arrested on suspicion of having participated in violent riots.

The Swedish government has previously condemned the desecrations while emphasizing Sweden’s constitutional rights.

Denmark, where public burnings of the Quran has also taken place, recently announced that the Nordic country is considering banning desecrations of the holy book. Sweden is supposedly considering legal ways to follow suit as well.

Source: euronews.com

Related posts:

Once again, Malaysia wants to distribute copies of the Quran, including Swedish translation Denmark eases border checks linked to Quran burnings Indonesia says freedom of expression shouldn’t be a free pass for Quran desecration Ambassador Bergström – Building bridges between Sweden and Malaysia

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *