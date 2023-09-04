Several detained in Sweden after yet another Quran burning

Swedish police have arrested two and detained 10 people in Malmö on Sunday, September 3. The arrests happened after a violent riot during a protest involving the burning of the Quran. The burning is the latest incident among protests which have sparked outrage across Muslim nations.

The rally was organized by Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, who initiated a similar event in Stockholm back in July.

“Spectators showed emotions after the organizer burned the writings,” the police said in a statement about the arrests. Around ten people were arrested for disturbing public order and two others were arrested on suspicion of having participated in violent riots.

The Swedish government has previously condemned the desecrations while emphasizing Sweden’s constitutional rights.

Denmark, where public burnings of the Quran has also taken place, recently announced that the Nordic country is considering banning desecrations of the holy book. Sweden is supposedly considering legal ways to follow suit as well.

Source: euronews.com