Cambodia one-sided election kicks off

Cambodia’s one-sided election has kicked off on Sunday, 23 July 2023 in which Hun Sen from his Cambodian People’s Party who has ruled the country for almost four decades is set to claim a landslide victory due to no opposition party.

The country’s main opposition party, the Candlelight Party, was banned from running after it was accused of not providing the right paperwork, reported The Guardian.

According to Reuters, Hu Sen has brushed off Western concern about the election’s credibility.

This election is likely to be his last as he recently indicated that he would transfer the power to his anointed successor and eldest son Hun Manet.

Hun Manet is expected to win a seat in the national assembly on Sunday, which would allow him to become prime minister.

“Transferring power while he is still physically and mentally well allows Hun Sen to strongly protect his son from any internal challenges,” said Gordon Conochie, adjunct research fellow at La Trobe University and author of a new book on Cambodia’s democracy.

“As long as Hun Sen is around, nobody will move against Hun Manet.”

The Phnom Penh Post reported that Cambodia’s new government would be formed by the end of august, quoted Hu Sen.

According to Cambodia’s National Election Committee (NEC), there are a total of 9,710,655 eligible voters nationwide, or 89.28 per cent of the population of more than 16 million aged 18 and over.

Anyone who does not vote in Sunday’s election will be barred from contesting any future elections, citing the changed law.

Individuals have the legal right to choose not to vote, and people who are aware of this may decide to stay away from the polls, said Dr. Maes Nee, a political commentator.

However, they might feel pressured by the workplace or their friends as some employers will check if their staff voted by asking them to show their finger with the ink.

