Cambodia has lifted all quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated international travelers 

After having required lengthy quarantine for international travelers for more than 18 months, Cambodia will now allow vaccinated international visitors to enter the country without having to undergo quarantine from 15 November onwards, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on 14 November.

Media Devdiscourse writes that the announcement was made in a voice message on social media where the Prime Minister said, “After seeing that people have two doses and a negative COVID test, they will be allowed to travel all over the Kingdom of Cambodia.”

Travelers will have to show their negative covid-19 test 72 hours prior to travel and have two vaccine doses. Those who are unvaccinated will be quarantined for 14 days. Prime Minister Hun Sen said vaccinated foreigners and Cambodians who are in quarantine will be allowed to leave from tomorrow (15 November).

“This is a quick way to re-open the country and facilitate travel for our people. I know some of our citizens want to go abroad but are worried about coming back with quarantine required,” the Prime Minister said.