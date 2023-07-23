“Seven” becomes fastest streaming debut single on Spotify history

The Swedish music streaming service, Spotify, has recently had a new single like “Seven” setting a new streaming record by reaching 100 million the fastest in its history.

“Seven” is the debut single as a solo artist of Jung Kook, a member of the well-known Korean Pop Band, “BTS” for ten years.

He is the sixth member of BTS to debut solo, following J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.

According to Jung Kook, he shared with Weverse Magazine that the success of BTS and his recent single is the beginning toward his bigger ambition.

As an artist, he is ambitious to “be more appreciated and be even better,” and he has not viewed himself as a “giant pop-star” yet.

​When asked, “There’s a line in the “Seven” lyrics that says, ‘Weight of the world on your shoulders.’ That describes what it’s like to be a member of BTS, I’m sure. How do you feel now that you’re performing alone?”

Jung Kook said, “I feel more pressure now than when I’m with the group. But I think the way I come to terms with that has changed a bit seeing as my personality has changed so much. What made it change like that? Maybe it was just time?”

