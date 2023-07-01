Cambodia PM threatens to ban Facebook “for a short period or forever”

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen threatened to block Facebook after he recently quit using the application and switched to use other social media platforms including Telegram and TikTok.

He warned he could at any time block the platform “for a short period or forever” to prevent exiled opposition politicians from talking to the country’s citizens, reported the BBC.

Prior to Hun Sen’s quitting using the application, Facebook’s oversight board announced that the prime minister’s account would be suspended for six months due to the circumstance that he had called for violence against his political opponents in a video in January which was viewed 600,000 times.

With 14 million followers, his move came days before he launched a re-election campaign to extend his 38-year-long rule.

One Facebook user wrote in response to the Facebook banning threat that “If Facebook is blocked, ties with the West will worsen. Bad officials will be happy.”

Source: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-66062752