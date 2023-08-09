Cambodian King appoints Hun Manet as next PM

King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia recently appointed Hun Manet, the eldest son of Cambodia’s longtime leader Hun Sen, as the next prime minister.

The King has named Manet as “Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia for the 7th legislature of the National Assembly.”

According to the Nikkei Asia, Hun Sen said he would remain as prime minister for fifteen more days and step down for his son to take the reins on 22 August 2023.

Hun Sen said his decision to transfer the power to his son was because the environment was “stable and secure” and the next generation was “well-prepared and highly capable.”

After his 38-year in power as Cambodia’s prime minister, he said he would not intervene in Hun Manet’s new government, but he would return to power if Manet’s life was in danger.

The source reported that Hun Sen would continue in politics as the head of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and become president of the senate.

Source: https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Hun-Manet-appointed-by-king-as-Cambodia-s-next-PM?del_type=3&pub_date=20230807010000&seq_num=3