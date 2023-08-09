Cambodia / General news

Cambodian King appoints Hun Manet as next PM

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Hun Manet waves to supporters on the last day of the election campaign on July 21 in Phnom Penh. Photo by Ken Kobayashivia the Nikkei Asia.

King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia recently appointed Hun Manet, the eldest son of Cambodia’s longtime leader Hun Sen, as the next prime minister.

The King has named Manet as “Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia for the 7th legislature of the National Assembly.”

According to the Nikkei Asia, Hun Sen said he would remain as prime minister for fifteen more days and step down for his son to take the reins on 22 August 2023.

Hun Sen said his decision to transfer the power to his son was because the environment was “stable and secure” and the next generation was “well-prepared and highly capable.”

After his 38-year in power as Cambodia’s prime minister, he said he would not intervene in Hun Manet’s new government, but he would return to power if Manet’s life was in danger.

The source reported that Hun Sen would continue in politics as the head of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and become president of the senate.

Source: https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Hun-Manet-appointed-by-king-as-Cambodia-s-next-PM?del_type=3&pub_date=20230807010000&seq_num=3

Related posts:

Cambodia PM threatens to ban Facebook “for a short period or forever” Cambodia next PM Hun Manet and his cabinet to start office in 22nd of August H&M consider leaving Cambodia due to EU trade sanctions Cambodian government reserved $3billion in case EU withdraws EBA agreement

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *