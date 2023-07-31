Cambodia next PM Hun Manet and his cabinet to start office in 22nd of August

The recent general election of Cambodia resulted in Prime Minister Hun Sen’s party, Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) winning a landslide victory after being in power for almost four decades.

Hun Sen announced last week that he would step down from power and transfer the reins to his eldest son, Hun Manet.

According to the Khmer Times, Hun Sen said all political officials in the old-term government would be reappointed to the new term. The new cabinet led by his son will be sworn in on 22 August 2023, he added.

