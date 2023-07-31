Cambodia / General news

Cambodia next PM Hun Manet and his cabinet to start office in 22nd of August

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Cambodia’s sitting cabinet in its meeting. Photo credit: Khmer times.

The recent general election of Cambodia resulted in Prime Minister Hun Sen’s party, Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) winning a landslide victory after being in power for almost four decades.

Hun Sen announced last week that he would step down from power and transfer the reins to his eldest son, Hun Manet.

According to the Khmer Times, Hun Sen said all political officials in the old-term government would be reappointed to the new term. The new cabinet led by his son will be sworn in on 22 August 2023, he added.

Source: https://www.khmertimeskh.com/501333518/pm-hun-sen-says-cambodias-old-term-political-officials-to-be-reappointed/

Related posts:

Swedish ambassador to Cambodia received by The King EU Ambassador met with Cambodian premier to further strengthen relationship Cambodia reopens to tourism – if you pay 3000 USD in deposit for Covid-19 treatment Denmark and Cambodia begins Covid-19 vaccinations for teenagers

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *