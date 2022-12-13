General news / Thailand

Celebrate closing of 2022 with Thai Pop Artists at Siam Music Fest

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Siam Music Fest 2022, presented by Pepsi, Nylon, and PMCU, will be held from 17-18 December 2022 at six different stages at Siam Square, Bangkok.

“This comeback of Siam Music Fest 2022 is expected to create the best music experience for everyone. This year, the theme is ‘PLAY-NIVERSE (playground-vibe)’ which will definitely leave everyone mesmerized,” said Pongsiri Hetrakul, the Festival Director.

From L to R: Milli, Nont Thanon, Jeff Satur, The Toys. Photo by Time Out.

There will be more than hundred T-Pop artists and bands including Jeff Satur, Non Thanon, Ally, Mili, The Toys, Patrickananda, and many more.

The complete schedule of the shows is already released. Please check it out here to plan ahead which stage you will join!

Sources:

 

Related posts:

Norwegian artist “Boy Pablo” cancels upcoming Asia Tour A-ha will perform the only concert in southeast asia in March 2020 Filipino singer & actor Gerald Santos to perform “Miss Saigon” in Copenhagen International Guitar Festival of 2022 to be held in Vietnam

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *