Celebrate closing of 2022 with Thai Pop Artists at Siam Music Fest

The Siam Music Fest 2022, presented by Pepsi, Nylon, and PMCU, will be held from 17-18 December 2022 at six different stages at Siam Square, Bangkok.

“This comeback of Siam Music Fest 2022 is expected to create the best music experience for everyone. This year, the theme is ‘PLAY-NIVERSE (playground-vibe)’ which will definitely leave everyone mesmerized,” said Pongsiri Hetrakul, the Festival Director.

There will be more than hundred T-Pop artists and bands including Jeff Satur, Non Thanon, Ally, Mili, The Toys, Patrickananda, and many more.

The complete schedule of the shows is already released. Please check it out here to plan ahead which stage you will join!

