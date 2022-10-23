General news / Sweden / Thailand / Vietnam

International Guitar Festival of 2022 to be held in Vietnam

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The fourth International Guitar Festival and Competition is to be organized at the Kim Dong Theater in Hanoi, Vietnam from 18 to 20 November 2022.

According to Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), international artists including Johannes Moller from Sweden, Kozo Tate from Japan, Nutavut Ratanakarn from Thailand, Lee Song Ou from South Korea will attend the event as well as Vu Hien, and Tran Xuan Hoa of Vietnam.

Besides the show and contest, the festival will also have music workshops and master classes taught by the professionals.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/hanoi-to-host-international-guitar-festival/240560.vnp

