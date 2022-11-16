General news / Indonesia / Malaysia / Norway / Singapore / Taiwan / Thailand

Norwegian artist “Boy Pablo” cancels upcoming Asia Tour

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by Wallpaper Access.

The Norwegian artist “Boy Pablo,” also known as Nicolas Munoz recently announced that due to his health concerns, his upcoming Asia Tour would be canceled.

According to his post on Instagram, he wrote:

“It’s with a heavy heart that I need to tell you that I need to cancel the upcoming Asia tour. This past year has been very hard for many reasons, and I kept it going till my body forced me to stop last summer.”

He shared that even though in the past few months, he has been actively taking care of himself “… it’s too risky for me to go through with this tour because I fear the setbacks will be too heavy.”

Previously, the tour was scheduled for Boy Pablo to perform in Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, and Kuching as well as at the “Very Festival” event in Bangkok, Thailand, starting in November 2022.

Source: https://www.bandwagon.asia/articles/boy-pablo-cancels-upcoming-asia-tour-due-to-health-reasons-concert-manila-singapore-jakarta-bangkok-very-festival-tickets-november-2022

Related posts:

Swedish DJ to have a concert in the Philippines this December A-ha will perform the only concert in southeast asia in March 2020 Popular Danish pop band MLTR returns to Asia Album “Carbon” created with Thai and Swedish influences by Sirintip Phasuk

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *