Norwegian artist “Boy Pablo” cancels upcoming Asia Tour

The Norwegian artist “Boy Pablo,” also known as Nicolas Munoz recently announced that due to his health concerns, his upcoming Asia Tour would be canceled.

According to his post on Instagram, he wrote:

“It’s with a heavy heart that I need to tell you that I need to cancel the upcoming Asia tour. This past year has been very hard for many reasons, and I kept it going till my body forced me to stop last summer.”

He shared that even though in the past few months, he has been actively taking care of himself “… it’s too risky for me to go through with this tour because I fear the setbacks will be too heavy.”

Previously, the tour was scheduled for Boy Pablo to perform in Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, and Kuching as well as at the “Very Festival” event in Bangkok, Thailand, starting in November 2022.

